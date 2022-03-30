Last Updated:

Ukrainians Pick Up Pieces As Russian Continue Bombardments | Day 35 In Pics

As the Russo-Ukrainian war entered the 35th day, Kremlin agreed to retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, global powers have shown scepticism.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Russian invasion
1/10
AP

Journalists walk in the rubble of a destroyed warehouse for storing food on the outskirts of Kyiv. The storage facility was destroyed in a Russian airstrike earlier in the war. 

Russian invasion
2/10
AP

Soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Forces, attend a training exercise, at an undisclosed location near Lviv. 

Russian invasion
3/10
AP

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in trenches at a position north of the capital Kyiv. Kremlin, on Tuesday, agreed to retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. 

Russian invasion
4/10
AP

A woman places plastic over her damaged window after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv. 

Russian invasion
5/10
AP

A man is seen through the front glass of a damaged car after a Russian attack jolted Mykolaiv. At least 7 have died, 22 others have been injured in the shelling last night. 

Russian invasion
6/10
AP

A Ukrainian man walks with his dog near an obliterated apartment building in Mariupol. The besieged city is one of the main battlegrounds for Russian and Ukrainian troops. 

Russian invasion
7/10
AP

Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise at an undisclosed location. 

Russian invasion
8/10
AP

Emergency personnel work at the site of a bombarded regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv. The southern city has witnessed increased bombardment in recent weeks. 

Russian invasion
9/10
AP

A man cycles past a body covered in a rug after fighting in besieged city of Mariupol. Thousands have died in the past five weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Russian invasion
10/10
AP

Displaced people wait in line outside the District Department of the State Migration Service to receive food and shelter in Brovery. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukrainians, Kyiv, Russian invasion
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Ukraine witnesses destruction on streets as Russian aggression enters 2nd month

IN PICS: Ukraine witnesses destruction on streets as Russian aggression enters 2nd month
In pics: Russian invasion's catastrophic impact on Ukrainian cities as war enters day 29

In pics: Russian invasion's catastrophic impact on Ukrainian cities as war enters day 29