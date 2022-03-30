Ukrainians Pick Up Pieces As Russian Continue Bombardments | Day 35 In Pics

Quick links:
Journalists walk in the rubble of a destroyed warehouse for storing food on the outskirts of Kyiv. The storage facility was destroyed in a Russian airstrike earlier in the war.
Soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Forces, attend a training exercise, at an undisclosed location near Lviv.
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in trenches at a position north of the capital Kyiv. Kremlin, on Tuesday, agreed to retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv.
A man is seen through the front glass of a damaged car after a Russian attack jolted Mykolaiv. At least 7 have died, 22 others have been injured in the shelling last night.
A Ukrainian man walks with his dog near an obliterated apartment building in Mariupol. The besieged city is one of the main battlegrounds for Russian and Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise at an undisclosed location.
Emergency personnel work at the site of a bombarded regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv. The southern city has witnessed increased bombardment in recent weeks.
A man cycles past a body covered in a rug after fighting in besieged city of Mariupol. Thousands have died in the past five weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
