As the Russian military operation continues for the 12th consecutive day, Ukraine nationals reiterated their plea before the global community to pressurise governments to take action and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. The official Twitter handle of Ukraine has requested the people to support them and close their sky. Alongside the appeal, the Ukrainians have also shared a video that depicts the life of people in Ukraine after the Russian offensive started on February 24.

In the tweet, the Ukrainians told the people across the world that they are "just like you." The video shared on the microblogging platform depicts the destruction caused by Russian aggression. The video shows how the buildings and surroundings look as the tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. The clip also shows a large number of people taking refuge in a single place and people trying to get into trains to flee their homes and move to safety. It also shows how childbirths are happening during the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Ukrainians urge the international community to stop Russia

Notably, the video also shows how the day begins for Ukrainians as they all send messages to each other to know about their well being and reading and keeping themselves updated about the ongoing war. The clip shows people getting married in a hurry as the offensive continues to escalate. In the video, the Ukrainians have insisted that they only get information about infrastructure collapsing due to the bombing and shelling and added that they continue to witness things like these on the streets. The video ended with Ukrainians remembering the happier and peaceful times of their country.

Ukrainians are just like you. But the war affects just everything: how we live, how we love and how we take care of the people most dear to us. Help us save lives. Demand your governments to act now. Together, we can and must stop Putin ✊🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine #CloseTheSky pic.twitter.com/WGzogeCVlJ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 7, 2022

Ukraine Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of interrupting humanitarian corridors

On 7 March, the Russian government announced a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to permit civilians to flee war-torn Ukraine. However, the Russian armed forces continued to attack Ukrainian cities, reported AP. Russian Defence Ministry meanwhile announced that civilians in Ukraine would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv and Sumy. However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement accusing Russia of interrupting the opening of humanitarian corridors of the evacuations of civilians. The Ministry insisted that Russian troops continued to attack Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Volnovas and other places which made it impossible for people to evacuate. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged global leaders to put efforts to pressurise Russia to ensure a ceasefire to "prevent large scale humanitarian catastrophe."

In violation of the previously reached agreements, Russia sabotaged the opening of the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the civil population. 🇷🇺 continues shelling of Kyiv, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and other cities, towns and villages. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I1kyJTJYEC — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 7, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP