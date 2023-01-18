'Ukrainians Will Be Collateral As Long As Putin...': UK PM Responds To Kyiv Chopper Crash

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday condemned the devastating helicopter crash in Ukrainian capital Kyiv's suburbs that claimed the lives of at least 16 people, including Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and three children. Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago. The office of the PM of the United Kingdom took to twitter reiterating that the "UK will continue to stand with Ukraine to secure a lasting peace". The message also said that Ukrainians would continue to be collateral as long as "Putin continues his needless war".

The UK will continue to stand with Ukraine to secure a lasting peace. https://t.co/1cXnTJOfmq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenksa, the wife of President Zelenskyy, has described the helicopter crash as a "horrible day" for Ukraine.

Horrible day for 🇺🇦. In helicopter crash we lost the Interior Minister and his colleagues – but the biggest tragedy is a death of children. They have faith that we, as adults, are able to protect them. My thoughts are with the victims’ families. Wish the injured speedy recovery. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) January 18, 2023

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences after news of the crash surfaced which killed his interior minister and several other senior ministry officials. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed in the crash. "The pain is unspeakable. The helicopter fell on the territory of one of the kindergartens," said the President on Telegram.

Condolences pour from every corner

Several notable figures across the globe, including Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. Taking to his account on Twitter, Michel wrote on behalf of the council: “We join #Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in #Brovary Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU."

"We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President @ZelenskyyUa PM @Denys_Shmyhal and the people of #Ukraine," he said. Estonian premier Kaja Kallas also offered condolences and called the crash a “tragic reminder” of the price Ukraine is paying to seek freedom and break free from Russian shackles.

“Just heard about the helicopter crash in #Ukraine. Deepest condolences to @Denys_Shmyhal, the Ukrainian people and victims' families. Estonia mourns with you,” she wrote, adding that it is “yet another tragic reminder of incredibly heavy price Ukraine is paying during its freedom fight against Russia.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda also tweeted and said that his thoughts remain with the family members of those who lost their lives in the crash. “It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed, including senior officials of Ukraine's Ministry of Interior. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims” Duda wrote.

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said that she was "shocked" to receive the news of the crash. "Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Brovary. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of Minister Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Yenin, and all those killed and hurt in this morning’s crash. Our hearts are with the Brovary community and our friends and partners at @MVS_UA," she tweeted.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (parliament) said that the crash comes as a massive loss to Ukraine. "It is impossible to believe... A terrible tragedy. A huge loss. A loss for the family and Ukraine. A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi… My friend... It's not fair. My sincere condolences to the family," he said on Twitter.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed that she was "heartbroken" to learn about the tragedy. "Heartbroken with devastating news of helicopter crash next to kindergarten in Brovary near Kyiv. My thoughts are with families & loved ones of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and those killed in this terrible tragedy, including children," she tweeted.