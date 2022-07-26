UK's Ben Wallace Says Nations Keeping Away From War 'sit On The Fence With Putin'

Ben Wallace, the UK's defence minister, has blasted world leaders who chose to "sit on the fence" with Putin, claiming that the Russian President will "in the end eat the fence and then eat you." On July 25, while visiting Bratislava, Wallace made the remarks during a joint press conference with Jaroslav Nad, the defence minister of Slovakia.

Furthermore, when asked if Slovakia would consider handing over its MIG-29 jets to Ukraine, the Slovakian defence minister stated that the 11 jets would cease to be operated by the Slovakian Air Force at the end of August, with Czech and Polish aircraft anticipated to take over protecting Slovakia's airspace at the beginning of September.

In addition, the UK government declared on July 22 that it would send a large number of artillery pieces, anti-tank weapons, and drones to Ukraine in the coming weeks to assist in deterring the Russian invasion. Moreover, over 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine's existing Soviet-era artillery were announced by the defence secretary, Ben Wallace.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the equipment will improve Ukraine's capacity to protect itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin's "indiscriminate" deployment of artillery. The UK MoD also stated that 36 L119 105mm artillery pieces and more than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns will be arriving soon.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russian air attacks have increased in the Donetsk region, targeting the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk, and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages. On the other hand, rescuers are still looking for three more survivors in an arts and leisure centre in Chuhuiv, 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, after Russian troops fired at least 10 rockets at the town.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Moscow of waging a "gas war" against Europe and restricting supplies to instil "fear" among its citizens. Gazprom, the Russian energy company, has announced that it will reduce gas shipments into Germany once again to allow for the construction of a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, stated that this was simply "gas blackmail" against European nations.

Image: AP