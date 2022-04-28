UK's Ben Wallace Says Putin's Forces May Dig In Ukraine Like 'cancerous Growth'

Russian President Vladimir Putin might move on to consolidate the territorial gains of his forces in Ukraine and dig in like a “cancerous growth”, stressed UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. In an interview with Sky News, the British Defence Secretary, who has publicly criticised Putin’s “invasion” of Ukraine multiple times since February 24, said that “it’s certainly the case” that the Kremlin leader might seek to consolidate his wins especially since Russian troops failed in “number of his objectives”.

"I think it's certainly the case that Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he's got, sort of fortify and dig in as he did in 2014. And just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country of Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions,” he told Sky News.

You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying to broaden this either with threats or indeed, with potential false flags or attacks," he added.

Russian forces focussed on Ukraine's Izium

Russia on February 24 launched a “special” operation in Ukraine. However, the initial attacks in Ukraine by Russia suffered a massive setback as the Ukrainian army held off the “enemy” forces which tried to advance towards Kyiv. The initial failure of its operations was followed by the second phase of Moscow’s operation which focused on reinforcing its presence in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Both Donetsk and Luhansk regions are controlled by pro-Russia separatists since 2014 and are carving out a land bridge linking the Russian region of Rostov with Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago. Now, most recently, Ukraine’s military leadership has said that Russian forces “are exerting intense fire" as a multi-pronged offensive takes shape across three regions.

In the operational update on Thursday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian army is focusing on trying to make a breakthrough in the Izium area of eastern Ukraine. It said, “In order to strengthen the advancing group, the occupiers additionally moved airborne units to the city of Izium."

Image: AP