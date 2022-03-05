UK's Defence Ministry Observes Decline In Russia's Airstrikes Over Last 24 Hrs In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its tenth day on March 5, Saturday, the UK's Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update has reported a fall in the overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes in the last 24 hours. As per the updates given by the Ministry of Defence in a Twitter briefing, it said that the overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days.

(2 of 4) The overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 5, 2022

Apart from that, it has also been stated that as Ukraine continues to hold the major cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol, there have been reports of street fighting in Sumy. Stating that all the four states are likely encircled by the Russian forces, the ministry said that the Russians are probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv and there is a realistic possibility that the forces will try to circumvent the city to prioritise progression towards Odesa.

This came at a time when the Russians have announced a partial ceasefire for allowing the civilians of Mariupol to leave the city and further allowed evacuation in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Earlier in the day, the Russian military forces continued to launch hundreds of missile attacks in cities and valuable sites across Ukraine.

Russia defends its stance; says the security of civilians is ensured

Shortly after Russia targetted the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council calls for an emergency meeting over the development. Speaking at the meeting, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful about foreign nationals.

"While 130 comfortable buses are ready to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals from Kharkiv and Sumy, we need UN vehicles now" he added. Further reiterating its stand over protecting Ukraine from becoming a terrorist nation, Russia asserted that there is a full understanding from the UN for the need for the vehicles and there is no protest statement from the UN.

Image: AP