UK's Ex-MI6 Chief Hints Who Can Succeed Vladimir Putin Amid Rumours Of His Ill Health

If Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health fails, he will be succeeded by Nikolai Patrushev, according to the former head of the UK’s foreign intelligence service, Richard Dearlove. Patrushev is one of the prominent close allies of Putin and both individuals served in the KGB, the main security agency for the Soviet Union. The ex-MI6 head suggested successor of Putin is presently serving as secretary of the Security Council of Russia, a department for the Presidential Executive Office.

Amid media reports stating Putin’s deteriorating health, the ex-MI6 chief made the prediction about the Kremlin leader’s potential replacement.

In an episode of the ‘One Decision’ podcast released Thursday, the ex-MI6 chief said, “I would go as far as to say almost for certain, it would be Patrushev at the moment…Whether that figure will survive politically in the longer term, is entirely another question.”

There has been a flurry of rumours regarding the 69-year-old Kremlin leader’s failing health or some type of ailment. Even though Kremlin officials have dismissed the claims of Putin’s ill health as ‘untrue’, most recently, two doctors reportedly rushed to Putin’s presidential quarters as he complained of “severe nausea” early on Saturday.

The Kremlin leader required “urgent medical care” over the weekend prompting his medical team to call for additional assistance, according to the Russian Telegram channel General SVR. The channel stated, “Putin on the night of Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 23 needed urgent medical care” and, “At about 1 am, the medical workers on duty at [his] residence were summoned to the president.”

“Putin complained of severe nausea. Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors with the president's attending physicians was called. It is known that doctors provided assistance and were near Putin for three hours, and after the president's condition improved, they left his chambers,” the channel further added.

US intelligence chief calls Putin 'too healthy'

Earlier this month, CIA chief William Burns weighed in on Kremlin leader Putin’s health amid the Russia-Ukraine war. While attending the Aspen Security Forum on July 20, the CIA chief said that Putin is “professionally trained to be a cynic” and his suspicion and pessimism “have hardened as his grip on power has tightened and his circle of advisors has narrowed”.

Further, Burns dismissed the reports stating that Putin is undergoing health complications and said that the Kremlin leader is well aware of the ongoing war in Ukraine which he started in late February. Rumours of Putin’s poor health have significantly shot up ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began. The Russian President said that such remarks were “greatly exaggerated”. Burns also shot down the claims and said that the Kremlin leader is “too healthy”.

The CIA chief said, "There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health, but as far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy."

Image: AP