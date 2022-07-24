Departing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in the military drills for the Ukrainian forces while also handling weapons and hurling a grenade. As the Russia-Ukraine war has surpassed 150 days, Johnson visited Yorkshire where the UK army offers training to Ukrainian troops as part of a package of military support. Number 10 released a clip showing moments from the UK PM's visit when Johnson was seen throwing a grenade, handling weapons and talking to the soldiers.

In the same footage, Johnson also said, “I just want you to know that the people of the United Kingdom support the people of Ukraine and support you in your fight.”

“And I am absolutely convinced that you can win and that you will win”, he added.

en meeting with around 400 Ukrainian troops who are presently undergoing training in the UK as part of a “huge commitment” the British government made to train forces. He said that the training would top the “investment we are making in supporting Ukrainians with weaponry”.

Under the UK government’s training package to support Kyiv fight Russian agression, around 10,000 Ukrainian troops will be processed every 120 days. Britain’s outgoing PM also said that the country was supplying at least 6,900 anti-tank weapons and around 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine which is resisting the Russian offensive since late February.

"I know that in the end, the Ukrainian people are going to succeed, I know that the Ukrainian forces are going to succeed," he said in the footage. “I’m very proud of the role that the UK has been able to play so far.”

This week I visited Ukrainian troops being trained by British Armed Forces in North Yorkshire.



The UK is committed to doing all we can to help Ukraine continue to repel Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/HMTClRFST5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2022

Zelenskyy has ‘regular contacts’ with UK PM Johnson

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has “regular contacts” with his “great friend” Boris Johnson. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, “We talked about intensifying the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Great Britain and other manifold military cooperation. I received assurances that UK support for Ukraine remains strong and unequivocal.” Meanwhile, UK PM had also hailed the grain export deal signed between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey.

I welcome today’s announcement of the @UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea and end Russia’s blockade.



UK support for @ZelenskyyUA and his people is unwavering, and we’ll continue to bolster Ukrainian defences as they repel Russian aggression. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 22, 2022

Image: Twitter

