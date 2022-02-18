UK's Liz Truss Accuses Russia Of Attempting To 'fabricate Pretexts' To Attack Ukraine

Amid escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the Russian government is trying to "fabricate pretexts" to invade Ukraine using alleged reports of abnormal activity by Ukraine troops in Donbas. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she called these attempts "straight out of the Kremlin playbook." Truss asserted that Russia will continue their efforts in calling out Russia's disinformation campaign.

Very concerned about reports today of increased Russian aggression: over 7,000 extra troops near the Ukraine border and an attack by pro-Russian troops on a kindergarten in Ukraine. 🇬🇧 calls on Russia to withdraw its troops - there is still time for diplomacy and de-escalation. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 17, 2022

Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.



This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook.



🇬🇧 will continue to call out Russia’s disinformation campaign. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 17, 2022

Truss speaks to UK, Germany & France counterparts

Earlier on February 16, Liz Truss discussed the situation of Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and France counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian over a phone call. Revealing details regarding the phone call, Truss tweeted, "alongside our allies, we stand united and in agreement that any invasion would be a massive strategic mistake with severe consequences for the Russian government." On Ukraine's 'day of national unity,' Liz truss highlighted UK's unwavering support for the "hard-won peace, freedom and democratic progress that has been made since Ukraine’s independence."

🇬🇧🇺🇸🇩🇪🇫🇷@SecBlinken, @ABaerbock, @JY_LeDrian and I discussed the situation in Ukraine tonight.



Alongside our allies we stand united and in agreement that any invasion would be a massive strategic mistake with severe consequences for the Russian government. pic.twitter.com/wERaYaRVwC — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 15, 2022

Today Ukrainians come together in a day of national unity.

The UK remains unwavering in our support for the hard-won peace, freedom and democratic progress that has been made since Ukraine’s independence.#StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VBdX0V9Oro — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 16, 2022

'The picture in Ukraine continues to be very grim': UK PM

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asserted that the situation in Ukraine continues to remain "very grim". Johnson informed that this week, he will be travelling to Munich Security Conference to hold discussions with their partners. He underscored that the "West is united" and insisted that "de-escalation and dialogue is the only way forward."

It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated due to the massive troops' build-up along Kyiv's border. The West has alleged that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, however, the claims have been denied by Moscow.

The picture in Ukraine continues to be very grim.



This weekend I will travel to the @MunSecConf for discussions with partners.



The West is united: De-escalation and dialogue is the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/2Am1R8pqMD — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 17, 2022

Russia could invade 'without further warning': UK Defence Ministry

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has warned that as per their intelligence update, Russia could invade Ukraine "without further warning." The Ministry of Defence in the tweet also included a map that showed President Putin's possible axis of invasion. Furthermore, the UK Ministry of Defence also insisted that Putin can avoid conflict and preserve peace.

In another tweet, the UK Defence Ministry insisted that they have not witnessed any evidence that shows that Russian forces are withdrawing from the Ukraine border. The statement of the UK Defence ministry about Russian troops comes after Moscow announced that some of their troops were returning to their bases. It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated due to the massive troops' build-up along Kyiv's border.

INTELLIGENCE UPDATE: We have seen no evidence that Russian forces are withdrawing from Ukrainian border regions.



Russia retains a significant military presence that can conduct an invasion without further warning. pic.twitter.com/qTYrItLxCf — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2022

INTELLIGENCE UPDATE: Russia retains a significant military presence that can conduct an invasion without further warning.



Below demonstrates President Putin's possible axis of invasion. He still can choose to prevent conflict and preserve peace. pic.twitter.com/QHRM1wNwJG — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2022

Image: AP