Last Updated:

UK's Liz Truss Accuses Russia Of Attempting To 'fabricate Pretexts' To Attack Ukraine

Liz Truss said that the Russia is trying to "fabricate pretexts" to invade Ukraine with alleged reports of abnormal activity by Ukraine troops in Donbas.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Ukraine

Image: AP


Amid escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the Russian government is trying to "fabricate pretexts" to invade Ukraine using alleged reports of abnormal activity by Ukraine troops in Donbas. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she called these attempts "straight out of the Kremlin playbook." Truss asserted that Russia will continue their efforts in calling out Russia's disinformation campaign. 

Truss speaks to UK, Germany & France counterparts

Earlier on February 16, Liz Truss discussed the situation of Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and France counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian over a phone call. Revealing details regarding the phone call, Truss tweeted, "alongside our allies, we stand united and in agreement that any invasion would be a massive strategic mistake with severe consequences for the Russian government." On Ukraine's 'day of national unity,' Liz truss highlighted UK's unwavering support for the "hard-won peace, freedom and democratic progress that has been made since Ukraine’s independence." 

READ | UK: Football fan's viral tweet wins free pizzas for a year but he donates them to foodbank

'The picture in Ukraine continues to be very grim': UK PM

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asserted that the situation in Ukraine continues to remain "very grim". Johnson informed that this week, he will be travelling to Munich Security Conference to hold discussions with their partners. He underscored that the "West is united" and insisted that "de-escalation and dialogue is the only way forward."

READ | UK: Met Police may question Prince Charles in Scotland Yard's cash-for-honours probe

It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated due to the massive troops' build-up along Kyiv's border. The West has alleged that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, however, the claims have been denied by Moscow.

READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK Defence Minister says Moscow 'needs to match actions with words'

 

Russia could invade 'without further warning': UK Defence Ministry 

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has warned that as per their intelligence update, Russia could invade Ukraine "without further warning." The Ministry of Defence in the tweet also included a map that showed President Putin's possible axis of invasion. Furthermore, the UK Ministry of Defence also insisted that Putin can avoid conflict and preserve peace.

READ | UK closes Tier 1 Investor Visa route for foreign investors over security concerns

In another tweet, the UK Defence Ministry insisted that they have not witnessed any evidence that shows that Russian forces are withdrawing from the Ukraine border. The statement of the UK Defence ministry about Russian troops comes after Moscow announced that some of their troops were returning to their bases. It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated due to the massive troops' build-up along Kyiv's border. 

Image: AP

Tags: Ukraine, UK, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND