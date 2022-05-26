UK's Liz Truss Says Putin 'trying To Hold World To Ransom' Amid Fear Of Global Food Crisis

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponising hunger" as more than 20 million tonnes of grain remain stranded in Ukrainian ports. Due to the same, global fears of food shortages have been sparked in recent days as Ukraine is one of the world's largest wheat exporters.

"It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world," Truss said during a visit to Bosnia on May 26. She further added, "We simply cannot allow this to happen. Putin needs to remove the blockade on Ukrainian grain."

Meanwhile, Sky News reported citing a senior Turkish official that Ankara is now in talks with Moscow about transporting the grain through Turkey. However, Moscow may only agree to "grain corridors" in exchange for sanctions relief, which the British foreign secretary has criticised.

Russia ready to provide 'food corridors' in exchange for the lifting of sanctions

According to the Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stated on May 25 that Russia is willing to create a humanitarian corridor for ships carrying supplies to exit Ukraine in exchange for the easing of some sanctions. Since Russia launched hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been closed, and more than 20 million tonnes of grain have been stranded in silos across the nation.

Rudenko stated, "We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions. And it also requires the demining by the Ukrainian side of all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day."

Nearly a third of the world's wheat is produced in Russia and Ukraine, and the lack of large grain exports from Ukraine ports is contributing to a rising worldwide food crisis. Western powers have discussed the possibility of establishing "safe corridors" for grain exports from Ukraine's ports, but any such corridor would require Russian approval. In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on May 24 that Russia is exploiting food supplies as a weapon with global ramifications.

Image: AP