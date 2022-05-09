UK's New Sanctions Against Russia & Belarus Target $2 Billion Worth Of Trade

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson-led government has announced that it is introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus that would target trade worth $2 billion. The British government said in a statement on Sunday, "The UK is today announcing a new package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus targeting Pound 1.7 billion (USD 2 billion) worth of trade in a move designed to further weaken (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

While the Russia-Ukraine war has been tightening its grip on Kyiv for 75 days now, the UK government’s release specified that the new restrictions will bring the total value of products subjected to full or partial import and export sanctions since the start of Moscow’s “special” operation in the neighbouring country to over 4 billion pounds.

“The new import tariffs will cover Pound 1.4 billion worth of goods - including platinum and palladium," the UK government said, adding that "the planned export bans intend to hit more than Pound 250 million worth of goods in sectors of the Russian economy most dependent on UK goods, targeting key materials such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery." This is about 10 per cent of the total UK export to Russia as of 2021.

The Johnson-led government even specified that Russia is one of the leading platinum and palladium producing countries and that its related imports to the UK have been significant. Downing Street’s latest round of sanctions against Russia is the third wave of trade sanctions that the country imposed on the Kremlin to halt its war in Ukraine. It is to note here that excluding gold and energy, around 96% of imports from Russia to the UK and more than 60% of British exports to Russia are now under restrictions.

UK Defence Secy says 'Putin's regime mirrors Nazi rule'

As the UK is among the nations rallying staunch support for Ukraine, earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is "mirroring" the action of Nazis and must share the same fate as them. According to Times, the British leader is set to speak in London later today, wherein he would say that Putin and his associates would share the same fate as Hitler and Nazis in the aftermath of World War II.

“Through their invasion of Ukraine, Putin, his inner circle and generals are now mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 70 years ago, repeating the errors of last century's totalitarian regimes, Their fate must also, surely, eventually be the same”, the UK lawmaker will say as per the extract of his upcoming speech seen by Times.

Image: AP