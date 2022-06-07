UK's Tory Rebels Pledge To Hold Ground Against Boris Johnson, Eyes Next Partygate Inquiry

Indicating that the threat to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s premiership is still not wavered, Tory rebels have pledged to keep trying to force him out of the Downing Street as his allies admitted that the 57-year-old was reaching “the beginning of the end” following the result of a no-confidence vote in him. Johnson narrowly deviated the vote and struggled to hold his ground among divided Conservatives. But he still won after around 148 MPs or 40% voted against the UK PM and “implacably opposed” his leadership.

Even though Johnson retains the power, for now, Tory rebels have decided to hold Britsih's PM’s feet to the fire considering the next Partygate inquiry, which is expected within weeks. The inquiry would determine if he misled the British Parliament by denying any COVID-19 restrictions were broken in Downing Street.

According to The Guardian, a number of rebel MPs have said that the ruling Conservative government’s actions were “appalling” and it appeared to topple under the weight of Monday’s no-confidence vote. This, as per the report, means that Johnson was now on “borrowed time”.

After the UK PM saved his time in the office, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said it was “grotesque” that Conservative MPs backed an individual with no sense of duty. Starmer added, “The Conservative party now believes that breaking the law is no impediment to making the law. The Conservative party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians.”

The choice is clearer than ever before:



Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing.



Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics.



Labour will get Britain back on track. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 6, 2022

This just says it all.



An utter disgrace with no real regret - Boris Johnson is laughing at the country.



His time is up - he has to go… https://t.co/erQbLReh8C — Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) June 6, 2022

That result is surely the worst of all worlds for the Tories. But much more importantly: at a time of huge challenge, it saddles the UK with an utterly lame duck PM. And for Scotland, it just underlines the democratic deficit - only 2 of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 59 MPs have confidence in the PM. https://t.co/2EQE5LSYWL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 6, 2022

Johnson hails 'decisive result’ in confidence vote

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that being backed by 59% of his MPs in a confidence vote is a “decisive result” as he narrowly avoided the threat to his premiership. The British PM, who faced a no-confidence vote on Monday, now has a “far bigger mandate” from his colleagues than the time he became the leader back in 2019. After surviving the threat to his leadership amid the Partygate scandal, Johnson told the broadcasters on Monday evening that the vote of confidence was “an extremely good, decisive, conclusive result".

Image: AP

