UN Announces First Ships Of Grain In Black Sea Will 'move In A Few Days'

The UN Secretary-General's Deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq has announced that they expect that the first ship of grain under the Black sea initiative "may move within a few days." Farhan Haq stressed that the parties to the Black Sea initiative and United Nations have been in "frequent contact" since the signing of the agreement, CNN reported. He asserted that the parties have reaffirmed their commitment to the Black Sea initiative.

The statement of UN Secretary-General Deputy Spokesperson comes after Russia and Ukraine signed agreements with Turkey and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukrainian grain export as well as Russian grain and fertilizer. Farhan Haq said that the Turkish government has given space for creating the Joint Coordination Centre, as per the CNN report. According to him, all the parties and the UN will be present in the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul by tomorrow. Farhan Haq said that the Joint Coordination Centre will be coordinating with the shipping industry and will release the procedure for ships in the "very near future."

Russia & Ukraine sign grain export agreement

Earlier on 22 July, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed a grain export agreement with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Istanbul, according to AP. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the signing of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine "a beacon of hope."

He said that the agreement will help stabilize the global food prices which had reached record levels even before the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February, according to the statement released by the United Nations. Guterres emphasized that the agreement signed between the nations paves the way for the export of significant volumes of commercial food from three ports of Ukraine in the Black Sea - Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

Guterres announced setting up a Joint Coordination Centre to monitor the implementation of the Black Sea initiative and called on all the sides to work on their commitments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the agreement regarding grain export was signed in Istanbul and expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their efforts, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian Presidential office.

In his nightly video address on 22 July, Zelenskyy further said, "It is clear to everyone that there may be some provocations on the part of Russia, some attempts to discredit Ukrainian and international efforts. But we trust the UN." Notably, Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking its ports and not allowing the export of grains amid the ongoing war.

"The beacon of hope on the Black Sea is shining bright today, thanks to the collective efforts of so many. In these trying and turbulent times for the region and our globe, let that beacon guide the way towards easing human suffering and securing peace," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Image: AP