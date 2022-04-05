UN Body Says 7.1 Million People Internally Displaced Due To Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

In a key development, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) has released data stating that over 7.1 million people have been displaced amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. It is pertinent to mention, that the IOM is a sub organisation of the United Nations. The data that has been calculated till April 1, mentions 7,138,715 people have been displaced since the start of the war and the majority of them are women precisely, 51 percent.

Amongst the 7.1 million people who have been displaced because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 5% of them belong to the infant category whereas 49% are children aged between 5 to 17 years of age. Sharing details about the IOM tweeted, "More than 7.1 million people have been internally displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine, over half of them are women. The main needs include cash, medicines and health services. We continue to deliver humanitarian aid to the people in Ukraine, whenever and wherever possible."

Talking about the forced displacement IOM chief said, "Humanitarian corridors are desperately needed to guarantee the safe evacuation of civilians and the transit and delivery of much needed humanitarian aid."

Bucha massacre amid Russia-Ukraine war

410 bodies of dead Ukrainians were discovered in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages over the first two days, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday, April 3. According to the Defense Ministry, the exact number of Russian military deaths "will be significantly higher." Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed photographs of the horrors wrought by withdrawing Russian armed forces in Bucha city on Sunday, April 3. "The Bucha atrocity illustrates that Russian hate of Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has witnessed since WWII," the Ukrainian FM said in a tweet.

Russia calls Bucha genocide 'fake'

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied all accusations related to the brutal killing of civilians in Bucha and termed it a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. Lavrov alleged that the dead bodies were staged, and the images were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries to defame Russian troops. The Russian Foreign Minister further claimed that the Russian troops had left Bucha on March 30.