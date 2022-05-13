UN Calls For End To Russian Blockade Of Ukraine's Sea Ports; 'If You Have Any Heart...'

"If you have any heart at all for the rest of the world, regardless of how you feel about Ukraine, you need to open up those ports,” a top UN official said referring to Vladimir Putin’s blockade of Ukraine's seaport. Speaking to CNN, Head of World Foood Programme (WFP) David Beasley urged the Russian President to allow the export of vital agricultural export from the Ukriane which have been stuck at the ports amidst the ongoing war. A similar warning had also come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier this week warned that the world was already on the brink of a food crisis, which would only escalate if the Russian siege continues.

Reiterating the same on Thursday, Beasley said that “millions of people around the world will die because these ports are being blocked.” Notably, the UN official also warned of serious repercussions of the blockade on the Ukriane. He stressed that if the ports do not become functional within the coming 60 days, then the country’s agricultural centric economy would implode.

"If you don't get this port issue resolved and open, Ukraine's economy completely collapses," Beasley said at a conference in New York. "It becomes landlocked like Moldova. The ports are critical,” he added. Located in the eastern half of the European continent, Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of foodgrains in the entire world and is also nicknamed the “breadbasket of the world.” A collapse in its economy could sabotage the global food supply and lead to starvation in many parts of the world.

Ukraine's Pre calls for immediate end of blockade

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the international community to take immediate steps to end the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports. As Putin’s forces continued to strike Odesa, Zelenskyy emphasised that many countries were already on the brink of food shortage due to a lack of Ukrainian agricultural exports. He warned that the situation could become “frightening” over time if Moscow continued to annihilate Ukrainian ports.

"For the first time in decades and decades, in Odesa,there is no regular movement of the merchant fleet, there is no routine port work. This has probably never happened in Odesa since World War Two," Zelenskyy said in a video address."And this is a blow not only to Ukraine. Without our agricultural exports, dozens of countries in different parts of the world are already on the brink of food shortages. And over time, the situation can become, frankly, frightening."

(Image: AP)