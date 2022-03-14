UN Calls For World 'free Of Nuclear Weapons' By Posting Image Of Russia-donated Sculpture

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) chose to post the image of a Russia-donated sculpture called ‘Good Defeats Evil’ placed at the headquarters, to reiterate the body’s call for a world ‘free of nuclear weapons’. In a Twitter post on Monday, the UN stated that the sculpture, which is made by actual missiles parts used by the US and Soviet Union, depicts St. George slaying a dragon created from the fragments of nuclear missiles. It further said, “To achieve a peaceful and sustainable future, the world must be free of nuclear weapons.”

It is pertinent to note here that the UN posted about the world being free of nuclear weapons amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russia announced its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the conflict has now lasted for 19 days with hundreds of people dead and wounded. UN has previously estimated that around 2.5 million people have already fled the war-ravaged nation to neighbouring European countries.

Most recently, in the latest escalation in the crisis, Russia pounded the military base close to Poland and killed at least 35 and injured 174. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called for the passages to be open and kept safe so that people can get the crucial medical aid and escape to safety. The UN chief had said, “There are hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine in need of emergency assistance.”

“Supplying hospitals with medical equipment is also an urgent priority. I appeal for passages to be open and kept safe so that people can get lifesaving aid and escape to safety,” he added.

‘Good Defeats Evil’ is created by Russian artist

Zurab Tsereteli, a Russian sculptor and painter created the ‘Good Defeats Evil’ sculpture commemorating the 1987 signing of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Nuclear Missiles (INF Treaty). UN said in a statement that the sculpture is created as a monument to peace. The structure is “composed of parts of actual United States and Soviet missiles.”

It depicts the work depicts an allegorical St. George, one arm raised, as he drives a lance through a double-headed dragon. The dragon in the art piece is “not the mythological beast of the early Christian tradition, but the specter of nuclear war vanquished by the historic treaties between the Soviet Union and the United States,” stated UN.

(Image: AP/Twitter)