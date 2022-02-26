UN Charter Has Responsibility To Stop War Like One Putin Started, Say 50 Nations At UNSC

The UN Charter has the purpose of preventing a wa like the one Russian President Vladimir Putin started, US permanent representative to the US, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN Security Council (UNSC). It is to mention that Greenfield was reading out the joint statement issued by 50 nations slamming Russia for "abusing" its veto power by blocking the UNSC resolution that deplored Moscow's bombing of Ukraine. Greenfield was joined by the representative of countries that signed the statement against Russia's vetoing of the draft resolution.

"UN Charter has a purpose of preventing a war like the one President Putin just started. We have a responsibility to stand up to this violation as Russia is a Permanent Member of Security Council who's culpable," the joint statement after the vote on UNSC resolution on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

"Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution," US permanent representative to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, as quoted by CNN.

The aforementioned statement was signed by Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Micronesia, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As per the statement, the UNSC will be taking this matter to the General Assembly, "where Russian veto doesn't apply & the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable," Greenfield said.

"Russia can't veto UN Charter. It can't, & will not veto accountability," she added.

The joint communique came after Russia vetoed a draft UNSC resolution that demanded Moscow to back off from further invasion of Ukraine. The proposal also sought Russia's "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and condemned "in strongest possible terms" the attack on Kyiv's democracy. However, Russia, which currently holds UNSC's (rotational) presidency, rejected the resolution depicting it to be a step forward for Western powers that aimed to politically isolate Russia internationally.

The resolution was brought to the voting table at the UNSC as Russia continued to launch air-raids on Ukraine on February 24. The proposal advanced by US and Albania was supported by 11 permanent members, one against and 3 abstentions. Notably, India, China and UAE abstained from the vote.

India, China & UAE abstain from UNSC vote

India and China refrained from voting for or against the UNSC resolution against Russian aggression, reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. "India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives," India's UN envoy T.S. Tirumurti said, adding, that India abstains to vote against Russia.

On the other hand, the Chinese Permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun too abstained from voting at the resolution, saying that "security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations." He stressed that Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come against the backdrop of targetted bombings by Russian forces on Ukrainian military bases near the eastern borders of Ukraine. The Russian military advanced after Putin unilaterally acknowledged two Ukrainian breakaway regions as "independent," exacerbating the years-long standoff between Moscow and Kyiv. In the past months, Moscow also contributed to escalating tensions as it continued to enhance troop amassment along the Ukraine-Russia border. So far, at least 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed since Thursday and around 1 lakh have been forced to be internally displaced as the situation deteriorated. Meanwhile, in swift response to Russia's destabilising actions, the West induced stringent measures prohibiting Moscow-based entities to engage in trade with several countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and more.

(Image: AP)