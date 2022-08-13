UN Chief Appoints Sudan's Amir Mahmoud Abdullah As Black Sea Grain Initiative Coordinator

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Amir Mahmoud Abdullah of Sudan as UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain initiative. The Black Sea Grain initiative has been launched by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN to enable the resumption of exports from Ukraine. The new coordinator will succeed Frederick Kenney, who held the position on an interim basis.

According to the press release issued by the UN, Amir Mahmoud Abdullah has more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian response and management with the World Food Programme and expertise in emergency operations, supply chain and security. The export of Ukrainian grains started after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22. Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has revealed that 16 ships carrying 450,000 tons of agriculture products have left Ukrainian ports under the deal.

Two cargo ships depart from Ukraine

On August 9, Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure announced that two cargo ships carrying grain have left Ukraine. Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure announced that two ships which left from Chornomorsk carried a total of 70,000 tons of grain and food. One of the ships, Rahmi Yaggi, was carrying 5300 tons of food to Turkey while bulk carrier Ocean Lion will deliver 65,000 tons of corn to South Korea, Ukrinform reported.

The departure of the ship carrying grains was made possible after the deal between Russia and Ukraine. On August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky called for increasing grain exports to the global market. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said, "The more our grain will be on the global market, the smaller will be the harvest of political chaos in countries, primarily in Africa and Asia, but not only there."

Russia-Ukraine agreement for grain exports

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed the agreement for the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. The agreement was signed in presence of UN Chief Antonio Guterres in Istanbul.

The deal has enabled exports of significant volumes of commercial food from three ports in Ukraine's Black Sea - Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Prior to the agreement, Ukraine had been accusing Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports and halting the exports of grains. On July 22, the Joint Coordination Centre was inaugurated which aims to facilitate the safe export of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports.

