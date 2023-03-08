UN Chief Arrives In Kyiv To Discuss Renewal Of Black Sea Grain Deal, Other Key Issues

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch with no signs of a peace agreement from both sides, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the war-ravaged Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, March 8.

The UN Chief is scheduled to meet embattled Ukraine President Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea grain agreement as well as other key issues. Notably, this is the UN chief's third visit to the war-ridden country since Russia launched its "special military operation" on February 24 last year.

UN Chief arrives in Kyiv to discuss renewal of Black Sea grain agreement

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is in Kyiv. Later today, he will meet @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 8, 2023

What is the grain agreement?

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year and later it was extended in November for the next four months. The agreement will be renewed on March 8 if no party raises objections against it. Meanwhile, Moscow has called to remove obstacles to its own agriculture exports and only then it will let Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal continue. The grain deal focusses on the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

Also, a deal was signed to help convince Russia to allow Ukraine to send Black Sea grain exports in July last year, and the United Nations agreed to help facilitate Russian food fertiliser exports. It is to be noted that both Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers of grains and fertilisers and the ongoing war has put the world at a major food crisis risk.

Russia slams US for not involving Moscow in the investigation of Nord Stream pipelines blast

Meanwhile, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on March 8 expressed his displeasure over recent media reports about the damage to Nord Stream pipelines. According to a New York Times report, a US official stated that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the gas pipelines. The Kremlin spokesperson expressed his discontent over the same and criticised the US for not involving Russia in the investigation.

While speaking to RIA Novosti, Peskov said, "The authors of the attack want to divert attention. This is clearly coordinated stuffing in the media." He further went on to say that "this is not just strange. It smells like a monstrous crime. At a minimum, the countries that are shareholders of the "streams" and the UN should demand an urgent, transparent investigation with the participation of everyone who can shed light." On the other hand, Ukraine also denied the allegations made in the New York Times article. Meanwhile, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen asserted the bloc "will never accept Russian threats." This remark was made by Von der Leyen while addressing the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday.

Image: News.un.org