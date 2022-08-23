UN Chief Calls For End To 'nuclear Sabre-rattling,' Says World Facing 'maximum Danger'

As the ongoing war in Ukraine continues unabated, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the "nuclear sabre-rattling," claiming that the world is at the highest point of danger. Speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday, August 22, he also urged all nations with nuclear weapons to adhere to "no-first-use." The UN chief also expressed concerns about the continued shelling around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and said that the critical crisis at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, must be addressed with the same commitment which resulted in the recent grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"Humanity's future is in our hands today. I urge all countries to recommit to a world free of nuclear weapons and to spare no effort to come to the negotiating table to ease tensions and end the nuclear arms race, once and for all," the UN chief stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). Guterres went on to say that collective security is being put to the test more than ever across the globe. He also highlighted conflicts, invasions, military coups, protracted wars, geopolitical divides and differences between the world's superpowers, including those at the UNSC.

At this moment of maximum danger for our world, now is the time to recommit to the @UN Charter & the ideals it represents.



There is no greater solution to fulfil the Charter’s promise than to replace division with dialogue & diplomacy.



Humanity’s future is in our hands. pic.twitter.com/LS43yEA6Pg — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 22, 2022

Guterres urges world to recommit to the UN Charter

"At this moment of maximum danger for our world, now is the time to recommit to the UN Charter and the ideals it represents. There is no greater solution to fulfil the Charter's promise to 'save succeeding generations from the scourge of war' than to replace division with dialogue and diplomacy," UN chief Guterres added. The meeting of the council was conducted to review the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), which has been in effect for 50 years and is regarded as the cornerstone of global disarmament efforts.

UNSC meeting held amid threat posed by Russia

The UNSC meeting took place in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, that any attempt to interfere would have "grave consequences" because Moscow is a strong nuclear power. The NPT aimed to eventually bring about a nuclear-free world by preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons beyond the original five nuclear powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France. It also demands signatory nations that do not possess nuclear weapons to refrain from developing atomic weapons.

Image: AP