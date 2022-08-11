UN Chief Calls For Urgent Cessation Of Military Activity Near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP

On August 11, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to military activity near Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia. Guterres expressed grave concern about the unfolding situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia NPP in southeastern Ukraine.

He also urged all parties involved to use common sense and refrain from taking any actions that could jeopardise the physical integrity, safety, or security of Europe's largest nuclear plant. However, instead of de-escalation, he added, there have been reports of further deeply concerning incidents that, if continues, could lead to disaster.

Guterres said in an official statement, "I am calling on the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings."

Ukraine restored Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's reserve power line: IAEA

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on August 10 that Ukraine had restored the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's reserve power line. IAEA Director General Rafael Marino Grossi, who will brief the UN Security Council on the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on August 11, hailed the renewal of the reserve line as a positive event.

"Ukraine informed the IAEA about the restoration of the line, which could be used to provide electricity to the Zaporizhzhia NPP if needed," the official statement read.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching missiles at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, destroying buildings and damaging communication cables used by the plant's radiation detection sensors. Russia, on the other hand, has accused Ukraine of launching a series of targeted attacks on a sensitive area housing a nuclear power plant.

In the northwest of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the military-civilian administration of Energodar city has accused Ukrainian forces of launching a 220 mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead on August 7. The administrative buildings of the station, as well as the repository's surrounding land, were both damaged by the Ukrainian strike, according to Russian officials. Local authorities claim that on August 5 and 6, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

