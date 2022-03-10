United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday denounced the attacks on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine where maternity and children’s wards were located. After Russian missiles hit the hospital on Wednesday, the UN chief termed the attack in which 17 people sustained injuries as “horrific”. He also noted that it is the civilians are “paying the highest price” amid the Russia-Ukraine war which has “nothing to do with them”. Guterres called the violence “senseless” and urged that the “bloodshed” must end now.

Today's attack on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, where maternity & children's wards are located, is horrific.



Civilians are paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them.



This senseless violence must stop.



End the bloodshed now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 9, 2022

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital is “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place” amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In a video message posted on social media following a strike on a maternity hospital, Zelenskyy said that it is the “final proof” that “genocide” was occurring in Ukraine. He added that hospitals, schools, churches, and even ordinary buildings are “ruined” as Russian forces continue their offensive for over two weeks.

“The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings and all the dead people, dead children,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.”

A Russian airstrike destroyed a maternity hospital on Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The explosion at the maternity hospital came just days after a church in Kharkiv was devastated. Meanwhile, the West has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials have also said that at least 17 people were injured in Russia’s attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Zelenskyy calls on Europeans to condemn ‘Russian war crime’

In the same video address, the Ukrainian President called on Europeans to condemn what he called “Russian war crime”. He said, “Europeans! Ukrainians! Citizens of Mariupol! Today we have to be united in condemning this Russian war crime which reflects all the evil that Russian occupants brought to our land.” Leading a war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy addressed the Europeans and urged them to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

“Europeans you won't be able to say you haven't seen what was going on to the Ukrainians, what was going on in Mariupol, to the residents of Mariupol, you have seen it and you know what's going on so you have to strengthen sanctions against Russia in a manner that leaves it no more chance to continue this genocide,” he said.

(Image: AP)