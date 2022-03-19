UN Chief Guterres Alerts World On Potential 'global Hunger Crisis' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres alerted that the world is on a potential meltdown of the global economy that can give rise to a hunger crisis. Urging the international community to 'do everything possible' to avert a hurricane of shortfall in the global food chain, the UN head affirmed that the ongoing crisis is 'already' disrupting supply chains. In addition, he mentioned the hike in prices of fuel, food and transport and said the same will further skyrocket.

"We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system," Guterres asserted amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ukraine is being “decimated before the eyes of the world” with Russia’s military offensive against civilians reaching terrifying proportions," said the UN chief on Monday, while issuing a warning that a resulting meltdown of the global economy is provoking a hunger crisis that is hitting the poorest, hardest.

As Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 24, UN warns against global food crisis

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a session of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to the UNSC, the UN head said, "This war goes far beyond Ukraine. It is also an assault on the world's most vulnerable people and countries."

It is pertinent to mention that even prior to the Kremlin-led invasion of Ukraine, the UN head had warned the world of developing countries that are 'struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic- with record inflation, rising interest rates and looming debt burdens'.

Noting that Ukraine is responsible to supply more than half of the World Food Programme's wheat supply, Guterres said, "Now their bread breakfast is being bombed." In addition, he mentioned that the UN's global food prices index is at its highest level ever and that the world's 45 least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia. These countries include Burkina Faso, Egypt, Congo, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Furthermore, the head of the international peace-keeping body said that nearly 2 million residents of Ukraine are recorded to be displaced within the country while nearly 3 million have become refugees, with a vast majority of women and children, in the preceding two weeks.

“For predators and human traffickers, war is not a tragedy. It’s an opportunity. And women and children are the targets. They need safety and support every step of the way. I will continue to highlight the desperate plight of the people of Ukraine as I am doing again today," Guterres further said.

Guterres' statements hold relevance as on the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President-led forces launched military offensives toward Kyiv on February 24.