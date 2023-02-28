UN Chief Guterres Blames Russian Invasion For 'massive' Human Rights Violations

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year with no sign of peace from both sides, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has triggered "the most massive violations of human rights" in the world today.

The Russian troops "have unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacement," asserted Guterres while delivering a speech to the UN-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

UN Chief Guterres stresses ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

These remarks come at a time when Russian troops have been ordered by Kremlin leadership to focus mainly on capturing four provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to use battle tanks and other new weapons pledged by the West to launch new counteroffensives and reclaim more of the occupied territory. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible suffering," Guterres said.

The fight escalated in eastern Ukrainian territory, and on Sunday the region was in sharp focus as injured soldiers were treated at the Ukrainian field hospital. A constant flow of battered and exhausted soldiers came in on stretchers.

During his speech at Geneva, Guterres highlighted the incidents of sexual violence, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and violations of the rights of prisoners of war that have been documented by the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC). He stressed how the Universal Declaration of Human Rights—now 75 years old—has been "too often misused and abused." "It is exploited for political gain and is ignored, often, by the very same people," Guterres said.

"Some governments chip away at it. Others use a wrecking ball," he stated. "This is a moment to stand on the right side of history," he told the council, the UN's top human rights body. Guterres' remarks came as the Ukrainian military said that Russia had launched attacks with exploding drones in several regions of the country from late Sunday until Monday morning, killing two people.

Ukraine can never think of reconciliation with Russia: Ukraine PM Shmyal

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv is not possible within the next 100 years. "Reconciliation and co-operation—not in the next hundred years. Russia must first change, be democratised, demilitarised, and denuclearised," Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the German weekly Focus, as quoted by aa.com.tr.

When asked about how Russia should be further weakened, Shymhal responded by saying that Russia should be sanctioned, and the world should refuse to co-operate with it, confiscate all Russian assets, and provide more military aid to Ukraine.

He further ruled out the possibility of Ukraine stepping back into the war. The Ukrainian PM said freezing the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv only to stop further bloodshed is "unacceptable" on the part of Ukraine. He added, saying that this "will only play into Russia's hands and lead to another big war".