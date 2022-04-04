UN Chief Guterres Calls For Independent Probe Into Civilian Killings In Ukraine's Bucha

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the mass killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, in the suburbs of Kyiv. In a tersely worded statement on Twitter, the UN chief expressed that he was "deeply shocked" by the images of civilians killed in the ill-fated town. Guterres also called for "effective accountability" by those involved in the harrowing atrocity.

Guterres's remark came a day after Ukrainian officials and witnesses in Bucha town claimed that withdrawing Russian troops from the suburban areas of Kyiv had killed at least 300 civilians. Images of mutilated corpses shoved in mass graves, streets and yards emerged sparking worldwide outrage among leaders and human rights activists. The international reports come in the wake of the Russian forces pulling back from the area after weeks of intense fighting. "I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha," Gutteres wrote on Twitter, joining the global outcry against Russia.

Noting the gruesome developments, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani on Sunday shared a statement on Twitter calling for an immediate cessation of violence in the embattled ex-Soviet nation. "Ukrainians are enduring a living hell for more than a month, thousands of civilians have died. This horrific war needs to stop," she wrote. The images of dead civilians strewn across the town also prompted Western countries, including France, to call for those accountable for war crimes in Ukraine to be punished.

As the war now escalated over 35 days, the UN has continued its push to end the burgeoning Russian aggression. As per UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), at least 3,455 civilian casualties have been recorded since the war began on February 24. As many as 1,417 of the total number have been reportedly killed and 2,038 injured, OHCHR said, adding that the on-ground toll is believed to be much higher. The all-out war has also displaced more than 10 million both within and outside the country. “The speed of the displacement, coupled with the huge numbers of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe in recent memory,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on concluding a visit to Ukraine last week.

Russia denies role in Bucha killings

Responding to the claims of Ukrainian authorities, Russia on Sunday denied its role in the mass murder of hundreds in Bucha. Russian Defence Ministry called the footage and photographs is dead bodies "provocative" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv after Ukrainian troops recaptured the town on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the "crimes" of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region are another provocation," Moscow said. The ministry also claimed that Russian forces has evacuated the town on March 30, leaving the civilians at freedom to "move around the town." Earlier Moscow had also denied allegations of war crimes.

