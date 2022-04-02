UN Chief Guterres Hopes Yemen Agreement 'inspires' Ceasefire Possibilities In Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war entered day 37, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hoped that the Yemen agreement will inspire a ceasefire in Ukraine. UN delegation members led by Mr Griffith to visit Moscow on Sunday for a humanitarian ceasefire and later to Kyiv. He also added that both the countries are set to welcome the UN delegation.

"If there is will to compromise peace becomes possible. I hope the Yemen agreement will inspire Ukraine and other parts of the world to a ceasefire in Ukraine," added Antonio Guterres.

In a tweet, the UN Chief had also commended the Government of Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis for agreeing on a two-month truce in Yemen, including cross-border attacks.

I commend the Government of Yemen, the Saudi-led Coalition and the Houthis for agreeing on a two-month truce in Yemen, including cross-border attacks.



This truce must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war. https://t.co/JCNPtRwZ0j — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 1, 2022

President Zelenskyy confirms 'noticeable' withdrawal of Russian troops

In a national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Russian troops' "slow but noticeable" withdrawal from the north of his country. He also said that's sometimes the Russian forces are expelled by the Ukrainian army but other times, they left on their own accord.

“After them a complete disaster and many dangers are left, it’s true,” he said while noting that bombardment might continue and the Russians were mining the area as they left, including houses, equipment, and bodies of people left behind.

“Anyone who returns to this area must be very careful,” he said. "It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was... Wait for our land to be cleared, wait until you can be assured that new shelling is impossible.”

Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the encircled city of Mariupol failed and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow's claim is confirmed, it would be the war's first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.