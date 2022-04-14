UN Chief Guterres Says Humanitarian Truce In Ukraine 'doesn't Seem Possible' At Moment

Amid the continuous devastation being caused by Russian troops in Ukraine, the top UN official said that a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine doesn’t seem possible in the near future. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres revealed that the United Nations had already sent a set of proposals to Russia that include a request for a ceasefire. According to him, the intergovernmental organisation whose purpose is to maintain international peace and security, is still waiting for answers from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The war in Ukraine has also launched a silent assault on the developing world.



We have a clear moral duty to support the 1.7 billion other potential victims of this war. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 13, 2022

Elaborating about the proposals, the UN Chief said that the proposals include evacuating civilians and delivering urgent assistance to the affected people. "Well, a global ceasefire, at the present moment, doesn’t seem to be possible. But there are lots of things that can be done in order to guarantee the evacuation of civilians from areas of fighting, in order of guaranteeing humanitarian access in a reliable situation," he told the reporters. "We have had a number of moments in which it was said that there was a local ceasefire and that things would happen, and then things did not happen, and then everybody accuses everybody of everything," he added.

Guterres refrains from using word 'genocide' to describe Russian brutality

The UN chief stressed that the world needs to bring the parties together in order to manage the situation in Ukraine at the earliest. While answering if he could get President Putin on the phone and what would he say to him, Guterres replied: "The most important message is that we need to silence the guns, and we need to have a serious negotiation to achieve peace." When asked about his view on US President Joe Biden's take on calling Putin's action a well-crafted "genocide", the UN Secretary-General refrained from using "Biden's word" and added, "genocide is strictly defined in international law"." And for the UN, we rely on a final legal determination by appropriate judicial bodies," he added. He, however, expressed concern about the dramatic impact of the conflict, while adding that he would like to leave the word "genocide" to the investigators. Earlier, the embattled Ukrainian President encouraged the Western leaders to use the term "genocide" to describe Russia’s invasion.

Image: AP