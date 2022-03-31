UN Chief Guterres Says World Facing Highest Instances Of Violent Conflicts Since 1945

With an eye on the growing atrocities in the Russian war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday stated that the world is experiencing the maximum instances of violence since World War II. Addressing a United Nations meeting on the world body's mandate of peace-building, Gutteres noted the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundations of the international order that is now spilling across the borders and causing a plethora of "disasters for developing countries."

Expressing his frustration over the global peace and security situation, the UN chief also reckoned that "around the world, we are seeing military coups and seizures of power by force." He also stressed that the deteriorating humanitarian situation is causing to pull out and divert vital resources away from "badly needed support" to the hunger crisis and poverty resulting from the two-year-long running COVID-19 pandemic. The situation has been the worst seen in the last 80 years, Gutteres said on Wednesday.

"A perilous sense of impunity is taking hold. Nuclear arsenals are growing. Human rights and international law are under assault. Criminal and terrorist networks are fueling — and profiting from — divisions and conflicts," he said.

In another show of disappointment over the global peace situation, Gutteres in a Twitter post flagged that at least $349B has been spent on peacekeeping, humanitarian relief & refugee support in the last decade. In addition, military expenses worldwide also rose to nearly $2 trillion in 2020. "When we consider the costs of war, prevention and peacebuilding are a bargain & prerequisites for a better future," he said.

When we consider the costs of war, prevention and peacebuilding are a bargain & prerequisites for a better future.

Russian war could lead to 'catastrophic' global food insecurity

The UN chief's remarks come a day after World Food Program Director David Beasly on Tuesday at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting warned that the Russian war on Ukraine could lead to a "catastrophe" in terms of food security around the world. His concern stemmed from the fact that Ukraine is one of the largest suppliers of food grains to developing nations in Africa until the war interfered. "We were already, because of fuel prices, food prices, shipping costs, beginning to cut rations for millions of children and families around the world in countries like Yemen, where we had just cut 8 million people down to 50% rations and now, we're looking at going to zero rations," Beasley said, adding that the arising of such a situation was "hard to believe" before the war in Ukraine.

