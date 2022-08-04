UN Chief Guterres Stresses On Need To Tackle Global Energy Crisis Amid Ukraine War: Report

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres stated on Wednesday that due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rapidly increasing energy prices are aggravating an existential cost-of-living crisis for millions of people across the globe. While, introducing the third in a series of briefings from the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on Food, Energy and Finance, the UN chief highlighted that thousands of Ukrainian people are suffering horrendously as a result of the brutal war. However, this has also significantly impacted outside of Ukraine with escalating food, transportation, and energy costs, as per the UN News report.

Referring to this, the UN chief stated, "We must all do everything in our power to bring it to an end" to this senseless conflict by a negotiated settlement that complies with international law and the UN Charter.

According to the UN News report, in order to develop coordinated worldwide solutions to the crisis, which has three interwoven components (food, energy, and finance), Guterres has established the Global Crisis Response Group. By resolving the energy problem while upholding the Paris Agreement and the UN's climate goals, it seeks to accomplish the energy equivalent of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Speaking to reporters, Secretary-General @antonioguterres stressed the need to tackle the world's energy crisis. His full remarks: https://t.co/JA1E5FOKRn pic.twitter.com/kNmhfKexOa — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) August 3, 2022

UN chief underlines requirements to tackle world's energy crisis amid Russia-Ukraine war

Furthermore, in his initial point, the UN Secretary-General said that it is unethical for oil and gas firms to be profiting record amounts from the energy crisis while putting the poorest individuals and communities at great environmental risk. The major energy corporations made close to $100 billion in combined earnings in the first quarter of this year, he disclosed.

Indicating the "immoral" activity of the firms, Guterres urged all nations' governments to tax these obscene profits and utilise the proceeds to help the most helpless citizens get through these trying times. He added, “I urge people everywhere to send a clear message to the fossil fuel industry and their financiers that this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people while destroying our only common home, the planet,” UN News reported.

While clarifying his second point, the UN head said that managing energy consumption is a must for all nations, particularly developed nations. Important parts of it include energy conservation, boosting public transportation, and using natural solutions, he asserted. In his Third point, he said that people must hasten the switch to renewable energy sources, which are frequently less expensive than fossil fuels. For raw resources and renewable energy technology, governments must expand and diversify their supply chains, he claimed.

Guterres continued by saying that they should cut red tape around the energy transition, switch fossil fuel subsidies to help needy households, and increase investments in renewable energy. Lastly, he explained that funding for the switch to green energy must be stepped up on a private and international basis.

