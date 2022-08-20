UN Chief Guterres Visits Istanbul, Conducts Inspection For Ukrainian Grain Exports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, August 20, took part in the inspections at Istanbul Zeyport and Joint Coordination Center in Turkey. Guterres along with his inspection team reached the Zeytinburnu Kazlicesme Port, Anadolu Agency reported. Antonio Guterres and his inspection team carried out an inspection of a ship which is due to depart for Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk.

The UN Spokesperson in a tweet said that UN Chief Antonio Guterres witnessed a ship Brave Commander and the SSI Invincible 2 which is due to head to Ukraine to pick up the "largest" shipment of grain yet exported under the Black Sea grain initiative. Guterres called it "moving" to see the ship Brave Commander with tonnes of Ukrainian wheat. Notably, the Black Sea Grain initiative is an agreement signed between Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey which allows exports of grains from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. After inspection at Istanbul Zeyport, Guterres arrived at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) at the National Defence University. It is pertinent to mention here that a Joint Coordination Center was established in Istanbul to monitor the safe passage of the vessel through the safe humanitarian maritime corridor.

After having seen a ship loading in Odesa on Friday, @antonioguterres saw today in Istanbul the @WFP ship Brave Commander and the SSI Invincible 2 which is heading to Ukraine to pick-up the largest cargo of grain yet exported under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative. https://t.co/kooLBxvsXb pic.twitter.com/aKRdKFbdMG — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) August 20, 2022

UN Chief visits Joint Coordination Centre

In his remarks at the Joint Coordination Centre, Antonio Guterres stressed that every member at the JCC has been working to support the essential work. He lauded the efforts of UN's acting coordinator Frederick Kenney for his hard work on the Black Sea Grain initiative and welcomed Amir Abdulla, who has been appointed as coordinator to lead the UN team. Guterres said that he witnessed a World Food Progamme-chartered vessel which is due to head to Africa and give relief to those suffering from acute hunger.

UN Chief Guterres stressed that more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food are heading to the global market. Guterres called it "critical" to bring more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia to "calm" the commodity markets and reduce the prices of products for people. Earlier on 19 August, UN Chief visited Odesa port and saw grain being loaded on a ship in Odesa and called the moment "very emotional." He noted that 25 ships with grain and other food supplies have left Odesa and other ports of Ukraine in less than a month.

"I just saw a World Food Progamme-chartered vessel – Brave Commander - which is waiting to sail to the horn of Africa to bring urgently needed relief to those suffering from acute hunger," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said at the JCC.

It is very emotional for me to see grain being loaded again on ship in Odesa. This ship also carries hope for the world’s most vulnerable people and countries. #WorldHumanitarianDay pic.twitter.com/lgXPrTGt7q — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 19, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@UN_Spokesperson)