UN Chief Guterres Visits Odesa Port, Calls For Global Access To Ukraine’s Food Products

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Odesa. During his visit to Odesa port, Guterres saw grain being loaded on a ship in Odesa and called the moment "very emotional." He noted that 25 ships with grain and other food supplies have left Odesa and other ports of Ukraine in less than a month.

In the tweet, Antonio Guterres further added, "This ship also carries hope for the world’s most vulnerable people and countries." He called for ensuring global access to Ukraine’s food products and Russian food and fertilizers. During his visit to Odesa, UN Chief Guterres lauded Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov for his contribution to the agreement which involved the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine. He called the "competence and determination" of Oleksandr Kubrakov "vital" for the agreement signed in Turkey.

Notably, the Black Sea Grain initiative is an agreement signed between Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey which allows exports of grains from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. UN Chief Guterres said that he saw wheat being loaded into a ship and called it "a reason for joy," according to the statement released by United Nations. Antonio Guterres stated that he is "emotional" due to the sadness he felt looking at the "Wonderful harbour" and "terminals practically empty with the possibility that this harbour has to develop that Ukraine and the whole region being cut off because of the war."

UN Chief holds meeting with Zelenskyy & Erdogan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 18 August. Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Guterres stated that there is no solution to the global crisis without ensuring global access to Ukraine’s food products and Russian food as well as fertilizers. He emphasised that ships have departed from Ukrainian ports and over 560,000 metric tons of grain and other food produced by Ukrainian farmers are making their way to markets around the world.

Antonio Guterres underscored that the parties of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) have worked "professionally" and in "good faith" to continue the supply of food. Speaking at a press briefing after the trilateral meeting, Guterres called for the withdrawal of military equipment and security personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He asserted that there should not be the further deployment of forces at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and called for a "demilitarized" nuclear power plant. He said that the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia must not be used in military action.

