UN Chief Guterres Visits Ukraine's Borodyanka, Asserts 'no Way War Can Be Acceptable'

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 60 days, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the war-torn country. He announced his arrival in Ukraine in a tweet on the microblogging site. During his visit to Borodyanka, Antonio Guterres asserted war can in no way be acceptable in the 21st century. His visit to Ukraine came after he travelled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 26.

UN Chief called war "absurd" and "evil" and offered condolences to the families of victims. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a tweet informed that UN Chief Antonio Guterres stated that he imagines his family in one of the rooms which has now been destroyed. "I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way the war can be acceptable in the 21st century," OCHA Ukraine in a tweet quoted Antonio Guterres as saying. Upon his arrival in Kyiv, Guterres stressed that the UN will continue to work for enhancing humanitarian support and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.

UN Chief calls on Russia to cooperate with International Criminal Court

During his visit to Bucha, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that he was glad that International Criminal Court has taken control of the situation. In his remarks, Guterres underscored that he fully supports the International Criminal Court and he called on Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court, according to the statement released by the UN. He added, "But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself." It is to note here that after Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, the Ukrainian government had shared visuals of tragedies inflicted by Moscow's troops. Antonio Guterres stated that the "horrific scenario" shows that the people always pay the highest price in the war during his visit to Irpin. He emphasized that the civilians who were living in these buildings paid the "highest price" for a war which did not have their contribution at all.

Antonio Guterres meets Russian President Putin

Before travelling to Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 26. During the meeting, Guterres reiterated the United Nations's stance on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, according to the statement released by UN. Putin and Guterres discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones like Mariupol. Russian President Putin agreed to involve the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

