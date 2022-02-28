As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United Nationals General Assembly (UNGA) held an Emergency Session on Monday, February 28. In the 11th Emergency Session of the UNGA, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres in a strong-worded address underlined the need for Russia to stop the fighting with Ukraine that is at present raging across land, air and sea.

"In the face of continuing attacks, the 6 million citizens of Kyiv have been forced to sit at home, in bomb shelters. The Ukrainian government has been distributing armaments to the population with the objective for them to participate in the defence of the country. Although Russians are largely targetting Ukraine's military facilities, we have credible accounts of residential buildings, other non-military infrastructure sustaining heavy damage. This damage is leading to civilian deaths including that of the children, and that is totally unacceptable," the UN Secretary-General said.

"Enough is enough, soldiers need to move back to their barracks and leaders need to move back to peace," António Guterres further said, highlighting the need to protect the civilians, and uphold the international human rights laws. He additionally highlighted how there was a need for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally identified borders to be respected in line with the General Assembly Resolutions.

'Russian nuclear forces being put on high-alert- a chilling development'

Underlining how not just Ukraine but all the member states were facing a major regional crisis with potential damage, António Guterres said, "Yesterday, Russian nuclear force were put on high-alert, this is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons."

During his address, the UN Secretary-General also highlighted the world body's efforts toward providing assistance to the war-torn region. " I want to highlight 3 concrete actions. First, I have allocated 20 million US dollars from Central Emergency Response Funds to support emergency operations along the contact line. This is will help the people get basic facilities like shelter, food, water as soon as possible. Second, I have appointed Amin Awad of Sudan as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. Third, tomorrow we will launch two coordinated emergency appeals for Ukraine and the region."

'The only true solution is peace'

"Humanitarian aid is vital. But it is not a solution. It is simply treating the worst impacts of the conflict. The only true solution is peace. The attack on Ukraine challenges international law and the multilateral system rooted in the UN Charter. Some of the possible consequences of a worsening conflict are terrifying to contemplate. Regional tensions are rising. The latest security measures underline the high stakes for all. The economic repercussions of the crisis will have a widespread impact. I count on every Member State to live up to the principles of the Charter," António Guterres further said in his address.

The UNGA Emergency session comes on the same day, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Belarus' Gomel.