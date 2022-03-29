UN Chief In 'very Close Contact' With India, Other Countries For Mediation In Ukraine War

Amid escalations in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that he has been in "very close contact" with India and also with other countries regarding the mediation efforts in the war. He said that he was in contact with countries including Turkey, China and Israel in order to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The UN chief’s comment came ahead of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s probable visit to India in the coming days.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been continually calling for peace after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Following this, Guterres has now said that he was in close contact with countries including India to explore the chances of mediation in the matter.

"I've been in close contact with several countries that have been talking to the parties at the highest level in order to explore the different forms of mediation leading to a political solution,” the UN chief told reporters on Monday.

“I've been in very close contact with our Turkish friends, with Qatar, with Israel, with India, China but also France, Germany. And it is my belief that all these efforts are essential in order to create the conditions to allow for, finally, this war to come to an end,” Guterres said. Furthermore, when asked if all those countries are supporting his effort, Guterres said he ‘hoped’ they did.

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had met Guterres at the UN headquarters last week. During the meeting, the two is said to have discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Sources had informed that Shringla's meeting with Guterres lasted about an hour and it is understood that Guterres had said that a country like India has a very major role to play in the ongoing global issues.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held several phone conversations with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the beginning of the war and has called for diplomatic negotiations and dialogue between the two leaders.

'Can't imagine having nuclear war': UN Chief

Speaking on the 33rd day of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, the UN chief talked about the threats to the nuclear facility in Ukraine placed by Russia. Guterres stated that in the current scenario, he cannot imagine any possibility of having a nuclear and bio war. Adding to it, he stressed that it must be avoided by establishing a serious dialogue. UN Secretary-General said, "Today morning, I contacted the International Atomic Energy Agency and there will be a number of very important initiatives by the agency in the next few days in order to get the security of the nuclear facility inside Ukraine."

