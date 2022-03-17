As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 22nd day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated that “Russia must stop this war now”. Noting that over three million people have been forced to flee conflict-torn Ukraine, the UN chief said that Ukrainians “desperately need peace” and added that the people across the globe are also demanding peace. The UN chief's remarks came after the UN Refugee Agency said that three million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than two million are displaced inside the nation.

Earlier, 53 UN member states jointly condemned Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine. In a statement, the 53 nations along with the European Union delegation at the UN lambasted Russia for its actions and even reaffirmed their support to the people of Ukraine. The countries united to show deep concern for the safety of civilians in Ukraine including women and girls.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in grave violation of international law, including the principles of the UN Charter. We urge Russia to immediately and without conditions stop its aggression and withdraw its forces from the territory of the sovereign state of Ukraine as defined by its internationally recognized borders,” the joint statement read.

Furthermore, it also slammed Belarus for siding with Russia in the war. “We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine. We call on both Russia and Belarus to abide by their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the statement shared by the member states of the UN read.

'The war has not stopped yet', avers Zelenskyy

In the late-night address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has become a terrorist state. He averred, "The war has not stopped yet. Russia’s war crimes continue. The Russian economy is still able to maintain the military machine. That’s why we need new sanctions against Russia. The world must finally recognise officially that Russia has become a terrorist state.”

