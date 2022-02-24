The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting yet again on Wednesday night to discuss the Ukraine crisis, only hours after diplomats addressed the issue. Following the latest developments of the Russian troops, the UNSC once again pleaded for diplomacy. Meanwhile, speaking after the UNSC’s second meeting in two days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the war ‘makes no sense’ and termed it a ‘sad moment’.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while addressing the second UNSC meeting asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give ‘peace a chance’. Speaking at the briefing after the UNSC meeting, Guterres once again pleaded with Russia to call back its troops. “It is the saddest moment for me. The Russian President has asked Ukrainian soldiers to put down their arms,” he said.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring back your troops. For the sake of humanity, call back your troops to prevent what could be the worst war since the start of the century,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said addressing the briefing. “It is clear that military action will be taken in the territory of Ukraine. Russia will have consequences too. This war makes no sense,” he added.

Furthermore, Guterres added that the military operations going on, ‘violates principles of charter’. “This war will cause a level of suffering Europe has not seen in a long time,” he said. Earlier, while speaking in the UNSC meet, Guterres had pleaded to the Russian President to stop troops from invading Ukraine.

UNSC urges Russia to stop the invasion

Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tried to reach out to Putin via phone, but did not get any answer. Ukraine has imposed a national emergency and shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'.

Russia Ukraine war

Following Russia declaring 'military operations' in Ukraine's Donbass region during the wee hours on Wednesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared 'Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion'. Vouching for defence and victory on the part of Kyiv, the Minister said 'the time to act is now' while urging the international community to prevent Vladimir Putin from advancing a violent conquest of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian Minister stated, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The declaration of a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine came to the fore immediately after Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UNSC in relation to Moscow-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk to avail military support. "This is a further escalation of the security situation," Kuleba had said.

