UN Chief Says All Russian Troops On Ukraine Border 'not Peacekeepers', Calls For Ceasefire

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed troop expansion into the separatist-controlled Donbas region of Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Moscow's move, saying it is a "perversion of peacekeeping." Expressing concern over Russian military and weapons deployment, he also called for "immediate ceasefire" and restraint adding that the deteriorating security situation poses a grave threat to Ukrainian sovereignty. He also urged Russia to comply with rules for formal "re-establishment of international law."

Guterres' remarks came after Putin on February 21 signed a decree recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine- Donetsk, and Luhansk- collectively called the Donbas republics. The step was met with widespread criticism from world leaders and effectively violated the Minsk Agreement. The US, UK, and Germany responded to Russia's move with "swift and firm" economic measures.

'We need de-escalation now': UN chief

The UN chief during his regular briefing at the UN headquarters delivered a hard-hitting condemnation of Russia by stating that "When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all. was welcomed by diplomats at the UN."

Calling the crisis at Ukraine borders globally the "biggest" in terms of peace and security, he also asserted that he is "deeply troubled" with the latest developments regarding Ukraine, including reports of increasing ceasefire violations across the frontlines and "real risk" of further escalation on the ground. Warning of widespread disruption, destruction, and displacement, Guterres said, "I am deeply troubled by the latest developments regarding Ukraine. At this critical moment, I call for an immediate ceasefire & re-establishment of the rule of law. We need restraint & reason."

To note, the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to escalate with Moscow amassing nearly 1,90,000 troops along the Ukraine-Russia border. Meanwhile, Russia's unilateral recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk has already forced the Western nations to implement the "first tranche" of financial sanctions while mulling for more crippling measures. However, Moscow on Tuesday at the UNSC Open meeting emphasised that it is ready for "diplomatic talks." Nevertheless, on Tuesday, noting Russia's volatile actions, US State Secretary Antony Blinken called off his diplomatic meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that "it does not make sense" in the face of Moscow's attempt to aggravate tensions along the Ukraine border.

