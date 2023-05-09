UN Chief Says No Prospect Of Peace Between Russia, Ukraine; Both Sides Want To Win

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, said that he does not believe that there are any possibilities for Ukraine and Russia to reach a negotiation deal as the war continues to wage on the eastern flank of Europe. “Unfortunately, I don’t think peace negotiations are possible at the moment,” Guterres told the Spanish newspaper. Last year, the UN was actively involved in brokering an end to the conflict with Turkey. However, in a recent interview, Guterres expressed scepticism on prospects of a ceasefire or mediation talks between the two warring countries.

“Both sides are convinced they can win. This was a Russian invasion that was against international law and against the United Nations charter. Still, I don’t see Russia being willing to pull out of the territories it’s occupying at the moment and I think Ukraine is hoping to retake them," UN chief Guterres said in an interview.

Chinese or Brazilian mediation will not help end conflict: UN Chief

UN Secretary General also noted that he does not believe either Chinese or Brazilian mediation will help end the conflict or bring peace. “I’ve already said that peace negotiations aren’t going to happen at the moment,” he was quoted as saying. “But I hope they will in the future. There was talk of a Russian winter offensive and a Ukrainian one in the spring; it’s clear that both sides are completely involved in the war," the UN chief stressed.

Guterres made the sobering assessment at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, saying that while he remained committed to alleviating the suffering of Ukrainians and vulnerable people in the wider world, there was still no hope that there would be relief from the conflict’s “dramatic, devastating impacts". He called on the international actors to restore cooperation to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights in Ukraine.