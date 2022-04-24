UN Chief To Meet Turkish President Erdogan On April 25 Before Meeting Putin & Zelenskyy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Ankara in order to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 25. The UN press service on Saturday revealed that Guterres will reach the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday. The meeting comes just ahead of his scheduled visits to Russia and Ukraine over the next week.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on April 25, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN press department said in a statement late on April 23.

It is pertinent to mention that Turkey has been trying to negotiate the end to the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian delegates. The last in-person delegation-level negotiations were held in Istanbul, alongside a foreign ministers' summit in Antalya. As of now, Ankara is trying to arrange the much-awaited talks between Zelenskyy and Putin, the prospects of which are however low.

UN Chief to 'urgently visit' Putin & Zelenskyy

In a bid to bolster efforts toward ending the all-out Russian war on Ukraine, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Moscow on April 26. Gutteres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for lunch and working discussions. Guterres' "urgent visit" comes as the war will step into third the month with brutal battles in most major cities in the east and south of Ukraine. The leaders will discuss the colossal war that has displaced at least 10 million from their homes in Ukraine. The meeting with Moscow is believed to be an effort to mediate an end to the Russian "unprovoked" invasion that began on February 24.

Guterres will embark on a trip to Ukraine on April 28. In a statement, Kaneko informed that “The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has however criticised Guterres for visiting Moscow, saying that "there is no justice and no logic in this order." He further added that visiting Ukraine first "would be logical" in order to assess the consequences of Russian "operation and occupation."

