UN Chief To Visit Turkey Before Having Talks With Russia's Putin And Ukraine's Zelenskyy

United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres, will pay a visit to Turkey on Monday, before holding conversations with Russian and Ukrainian presidents. As per the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Secretary-General will make a halt in Istanbul to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before meeting the warring leaders in an effort to establish peace. Notably, Erdogan, earlier this week, vowed to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow in a bid to land a peace treaty. This comes as the war in Eastern Europe continued for Day 60 on Sunday with renewed attacks in south-eastern Ukraine.

Gutteres is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 26 in Moscow, as per the agency. During his visit, he will also have a “working meeting and lunch” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He will then move ahead to meet Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on April 28. Thereafter, he will meet Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and deliberate upon increasing humanitarian aid to Ukraine with UN workers in the country.

In both visits, Guterres aims to discuss “steps that can be taken right now” to stop the fighting and help people get to safety, UN Spokeswoman Eri Kaneko said at a briefing in New York. “He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” she added.

Russia declines ceasefire request

Russia recently declined a Guetters' request for a four-day pause in fighting in Ukraine during Easter. Speaking at the UN Security Council on Thursday, the Russian representative at the UNSC said that the calls for peace and a cease-fire sound "very false and insincere in these conditions." "The calls for truce only mean a desire to give the Kyiv nationalists and radicals a break so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, ATGMs and MANPADS, and simultaneously arrange new inhuman provocations," the Russian official added. Earlier on April 19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for a four-day humanitarian pause in the war to allow for the opening of humanitarian assistance corridors during the Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week.

