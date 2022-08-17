UN Chief To Visit Zelenskyy And Erdoğan In Ukriane To Review Grain Shipment Deal

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday announced that he will visit the Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine on August 18 in the Ukrainian city, Lviv. According to the Associated Press report, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited UN Chief Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to a discussion on Thursday (August 18) to review the agreement enabling Ukrainian grain to be shipped to international markets to help ease the worldwide grain crisis and talk about ways to put an end to the six-month-old war.

Further, referring to the meeting, the Spokesperson for the UN chief, Stephane Dujarric stated, “At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the secretary-general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye and the Ukrainian leader,” TRT World reported.

Three leaders would discuss the scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to UN spokesperson Dujarric, the three leaders would undoubtedly discuss the scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, where Moscow and Kyiv have each blamed the other for shelling. He even asserted that they would probably discuss a UN fact-finding mission to look into the killings at the Olenivka prison in a separatist part of eastern Ukraine that each side accuses the other of carrying out, Associated Press reported.

Dujarric also anticipated that during the discussion in the western city of Lviv, which is close to the Polish border, "the need for a political solution" to the war will be brought up.

Besides this, Turkish President Erdogan will travel to Lviv for one day at Zelenskyy's request, according to a statement from Turkey's Communications Directorate on Tuesday. The statement said that Erdogan and Zelenskyy would address all components of Turkish-Ukrainian ties at the strategic partnership level.

As per the statement, “During the meeting, the steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, will be discussed," TRT World reported.

It is pertinent to mention that this meeting came after an international pact was signed on July 22 in Istanbul allowing Ukraine to export 22 million tonnes of maize and other commodities that have been trapped in silos and at its Black Sea ports ever since Russia invaded the nation. The same day, Russia and the UN inked a second pact to remove obstacles in the way of its exports of food and fertiliser to international markets.

Meanwhile, UN leader António Guterres would fly to Odesa, one of the three Ukrainian ports still processing grain shipments, on Friday following the three-way meeting and perhaps bilateral discussions between Erdogan and Guterres, according to Dujarric. The four parties to the agreement—Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations—are all represented at the centre coordinating Black Sea shipping, which he would visit on Saturday, Associated Press reported.

Notably, Zelenskyy did not extend an invitation to Russia for the summit in Lviv.

(Image: AP)