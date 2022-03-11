United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed the UN Member States to unite in "cooperation and solidarity" to assist all those who are affected "and to overcome this violation of international law". These comments of the UN chief came during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. According to a UN report, Guterres spoke at a discussion on promoting international cooperation.

It was the fifth as well as final Assembly-led consultation, and UN chief Guterres has praised all member states, as well as all other partners, for their "constructive and active engagement" in the thematic talks.

War in Ukraine calls for international cooperation & solidarity to support everyone affected, and to overcome clear violation of international law, @antonioguterres tells #UNGA. https://t.co/NkMMeHNF5i pic.twitter.com/JjWhRRWt5y — United Nations (@UN) March 10, 2022

Indicating the Russia-Ukraine war, Guterres stated that peace is the most essential global public good, and the UN was established to bring it. “War brings death, human suffering and unimaginable destruction, at a time when we cannot afford to add to the major global challenges we face,” he added, as per a UN report. The status of multilateral collaboration has taken even greater significance as a result of Ukraine's grave situation, Guterres stated.

UN Chief talks about solidarity with Ukraine

Secretary-General went on to say that they have been brought back to the United Nations Charter's founding promise, “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. "A wake-up call about the risks we face and the dangerous fiction that the status quo is a viable option,” according to Guterres. He also informed the members that a multi-front war has now been "raging in the heart of Europe, in violation of the UN Charter."

Antonio Guterres also urged the member states to make a concerted effort to strengthen global governance, mitigate risk, and protect global commons and public goods. He further noted the Summit would be the chance for leaders to resolve to change their perilous trajectory via multilateral collaboration, based on the ideals embodied in the UN Charter.

In addition to this, the attacks on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, where maternity and children's units were housed, has been condemned by Guterres on Thursday. The UN head described the incident, which injured 17 people, as "horrific" after Russian missiles targeted the hospital on Wednesday.

Today's attack on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, where maternity & children's wards are located, is horrific.



Civilians are paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them.



This senseless violence must stop.



End the bloodshed now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 9, 2022

Image: AP