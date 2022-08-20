UN Chief Urges Russia To Not Disconnect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant From Ukraine Grid

In the midst of the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Friday that the electricity produced at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant belongs to war-torn Ukraine. These comes amid speculations that the Kremlin would re-route the power to Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. According to The Guardian report, Russia has been urged not to disconnect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility by the UN secretary-general.

Guterres' requests comes in response to reports that Russia intended to disconnect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Ukraine's electrical system. During his visit to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the UN chief Guterres noted in a statement, “Obviously, the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it’s necessary – especially during the winter – for Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected.”

Guterres proposed the establishment of a demilitarised zone in the nuclear plant

His statements follow Energoatom's previous assertion that Russian personnel at the facility have been planning to stop the operating power units in the near future and cut them from the communication lines delivering electricity to the Ukrainian power system. Energoatom is Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator.

Additionally, Guterres restated his proposals for the establishment of a demilitarised zone surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Furthermore, the UN Chief said in a statement after the trilateral meeting in Ukraine, “In close contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Secretariat has assessed that we have in Ukraine the logistics and security capabilities to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, provided both Russia and Ukraine agree,” ANI reported. He also said that it is necessary to remove military personnel and equipment from the factory. “The area needs to be demilitarized,” as per the chief.

It is pertinent to mention that Moscow and Kyiv have each accused the other of bombing the nuclear facility on Thursday and over the weekend. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, has become a frequent target for bombardment.

Moscow says ready to help IAEA inspectors if needed

Meanwhile, on Friday, August 19, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone about the circumstances surrounding Ukraine and stressed the necessity of dispatching an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station "as soon as possible." Russian President Putin indicated Moscow's readiness to help IAEA inspectors if needed. The IAEA delegation will be allowed to evaluate the situation at the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, the two presidents emphasised during the meeting.

(Image: AP)