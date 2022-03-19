UN Chief Welcomes IMF's Strategy To Support Fragile & Conflict-affected States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the IMF FCS Strategy of 'Supporting Fragile and Conflict-Affected States' and said that this is a critical step to be applied amid war and pandemic situations. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) is stepping up its engagement with fragile states and conflict, including by completing its first FCS Strategy. This aims to provide robust, well-tailored, and longer-term support to further help vulnerable countries achieve macroeconomic stability, strengthen resilience, promote sustainable and inclusive growth, and exit fragility.

In a tweet, Antonio Guterres said, "I welcome the@IMFNews’s Strategy for Fragile and Conflict-Affected States. It is a critical step to applying a crisis prevention lens to the complex and multidimensional risks arising from the pandemic & the recovery, particularly for countries emerging from crisis & conflict".

The IMF FCS Strategy: Supporting Fragile and Conflict-Affected States

The IMF FCS Strategy also emphasizes the role of partnerships with humanitarian, development, peace, and security actors, who play a key role in FCS.

FCS has helped about a billion people facing a variety of challenges including low-capacity institutions, limited provision of public goods, extreme poverty, forced displacement, and war. Some of the trends such as climate change, food insecurity, and gender disparities are also linked to fragility and conflict. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy has been most severe in FCS, where per capita incomes are estimated to recover to 2019 levels only after 2024. According to the statement by IMF, if these trends persist, 60 per cent of the global poor may live in FCS by 2030.

IMF on Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on March 17, a joint statement of heads of International Financial Institutions with programs in Ukraine and neighbouring countries stated that the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine will affect the entire global economy through slower growth, trade disruptions, and steeper inflation, harming especially the poorest and most vulnerable. The statement further mentioned that Ukraine's neighbouring countries will suffer disruptions in trade, supply chains, and remittances as well as surges in refugee flows.

