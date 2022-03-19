As the Russia Ukraine war intensifies and enters its 24th day, the UN migration agency on Friday estimated that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine. The International Organisation for Migration said that about 6.5 million people have been displaced in a war-stricken country, while 3.2 million have already fled the country.

According to projections from the International Organization for Migration, in just three weeks, Ukraine is on track to surpass the levels of displacement caused by Syria's terrible war, which has displaced about 13 million people both inside and outside the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published the findings in a report issued on Friday. The IOM estimates are "a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine," with 6.48 million internally displaced persons estimated as of March 16, according to the report.

Another projection from the report says, "over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as a lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation."

Refugee Crisis

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the dark clouds of the refugee crisis hover above Europe. UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, has said the fighting that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has sparked Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.

Sharing the same concerns, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg last week, while addressing the Polish Assembly in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said that the ongoing conflict between the neighbouring countries has paved the way for the worst refugee crisis since World War II. "I also thank Poland for their support and for generously hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees who fled Ukraine and providing humanitarian and military assistance. This is the worst refugee crisis since World War II," Stoltenberg said.

Earlier last week, Warsaw's mayor was imploring for international support as the city became overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital. "We are dealing with the greatest migration crisis in the history of Europe since World War II. ... The situation is getting more and more difficult every day," Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said last week, adding that "the greatest challenge is still ahead of us."