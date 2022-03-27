UN Confirms 1,104 Civilian Deaths & 1,754 Injuries In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion Began

As Russian shelling continues to target key cities in Ukraine, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented 2,858 civilian casualties, including 1,104 deaths since Moscow launched its war against Kyiv. According to the UN report, the deceased include 221 men, 167 women, 30 boys and 15 girls were killed in the Russian attacks, while the gender of 51 children and 620 adults could not yet be determined. Moreover, among the 1,754 wounded, there are 30 females and 24 males, However, the gender of 70 children could not yet be determined, the UN said, adding that it believes that the real figures of deaths are significantly higher.

"OHCHR believes that the real figures are significantly higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as information from some places where intense fighting has taken place is delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," the document said.

The report further stated that "the majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide kill zone, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as missile and air strikes," the report said.

Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion, more than 3.7 million people have fled the war-torn country, however, nearly 13 million people are stranded in Ukraine most-affected areas are unable to leave due to security risks. "More than 3.7 million people have fled the country, but “some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources and information on where to find safety and accommodation,” said Karolina Lindholm Billing, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Representative in Ukraine.

Speaking from Lviv, Billing mentioned that millions of Ukrainians “live in constant fear of indiscriminate shelling and heavy bombardment”, as the Russian troops are attacking cities, towns, hospitals, schools and shelters, forcing Ukrainians to shelter in bunkers.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR stated that it aims to provide immediate relief to those escaping the Russian invasion, by providing them shelter, emergency cash and in-kind aid. It is to mention that UNHCR teams along with its local partners are working at several border points, in transit and reception centres, too

