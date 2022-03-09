UN Denies Banning Staff From Saying ‘war & Invasion’ To Describe Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United Nations (UN) has denied allegations that it banned staff from using words like 'war' and 'invasion' in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Refuting the reports, the spokesman for the UN's Secretary-General called it a 'mistaken impression' and stated that the staff had not been instructed to avoid the words. Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba had earlier demanded an explanation from the international organisation, asserting that its 'reputation was at stake' over the claims.

"There is a mistaken impression that UN staff were told to avoid using certain words to describe the situation in Ukraine," Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN's Secretary-General, told Insider in a statement. "It is simply not the case that staff have been instructed not to use words like "war" and "invasion" to describe the situation," Dujarric added.

Ukraine demands clarification from UN

On Tuesday, Kuleba had reacted to reports suggesting that United Nations banned its staff from using words like 'war' and 'invasion' asking the global body to issue a statement. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, "It’s hard to believe that the UN could essentially impose the same kind of censorship as the Kremlin imposes inside Russia now by banning the use of words ‘war’ and ‘invasion’ among UN staff. I urge the UN to swiftly refute such reports if they are false. UN reputation at stake."

According to a report by The Irish Times, the UN communications department instructed staff to not describe the situation as 'war' or 'invasion' at a time when Russia's 'special operation' has killed hundreds of civilians and forced 2 million to flee the war-hit country.

“[Use] ‘conflict’ or ‘military offensive’ and NOT ‘war’ or ‘invasion’ when referring to the situation in Ukraine," the purported screen grabs of the email going viral on social media claimed. “Do NOT add the Ukrainian flag to personal or official social media accounts or websites,” it added.

Meanwhile, as the war enters the 14th day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underlined how the crisis was causing a 'deep impact' on countries around the globe. "The war in Ukraine not only has a dramatic impact on the lives of civilians but also has global repercussions," he said in a tweet.