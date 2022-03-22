UN Divided Over Draft Resolutions Of France, Mexico And South Africa On Ukraine Crisis

As the humanitarian condition in Ukraine is deteriorating by the day since the Russian invasion on February 24, France and Mexico have been pushing United Nations members to refer to Russia's invasion in a resolution on Ukraine's worsening humanitarian crisis. However, South Africa has opposed this idea, claiming that bringing up political problems might prevent agreement on helping Ukrainian citizens.

According to the Associated Press, the 193-nation UN General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a French-Mexican draft resolution later this week which reiterates the world organisation's March 2 demand for the Russian government to cease its military incursion in Ukraine and remove all of its soldiers. It also mandates that all citizens be protected, as well as the infrastructure that is necessary for their existence.

The French-Mexican draft which has been obtained by the Associated Press on Monday reveals that the "dire humanitarian consequences" of Russia's assault in Ukraine "are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades." Further, it condemns Russia's shelling, bombing, and siege of highly populated cities, especially Mariupol in the south.

The South African draft resolution shows no indication about Russia

On the other hand, a South African draft resolution, acquired by the Associated Press in the later hours of the same day, shows no indication about Russia. Rather, it urges for "political discourse, talks, mediation, and other peaceful measures aimed at attaining permanent peace". The draft resolution has also referred to "all parties" and asked for “immediate cessation of hostilities” as a first step toward improving the humanitarian situation.

Furthermore, on Monday, South Africa has explained the perspective for its proposed resolution, saying that the measures must voice concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged all parties to comply with international humanitarian law, which prohibits the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, as well as water facilities. It asserted, “political issues that may lead to member states not agreeing to a text should be addressed elsewhere.” It also demands that citizens and infrastructure which are crucial for their existence would be protected.

In addition to this, after discussing a comparable resolution denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine for two weeks in the UN Security Council, where Russia has noted that it would veto the proposal, France and Mexico have decided to pursue a humanitarian resolution at the General Assembly, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, supporters of the French-Mexican resolution hope to get close to a vote on the General Assembly resolution, which requested an immediate cessation of Russia's military activity and the departure of all its soldiers. The resolution's proponents praised the vote as a symbol of Russia's global isolation, which passed 141-5 with 35 abstentions. It is worth noting that South Africa was one of 35 countries that voted against the resolution.

(Image: AP)