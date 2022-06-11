UN Experts Urge China To Cooperate, Hold Dialogue Over Human Rights Violations In Xinjiang

Following the discontent over limited access allowed to UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet during her visit to China, dozens of activists and rights experts on Friday jointly urged Beijing to "cooperate" and further engage in constructive dialogue over allegations of human rights abuses in the Uyghur majority Xinjiang province. A group of more than 40 UN experts issued a statement on the systematic suppression of minorities in Xinjiang and the lack of transparency over China's obligation to international human rights laws. In the statement that comes ahead of the OHCHR's landmark 50th session, the team stressed that China must allow "unhindered" access- particularly to prisons and detention centers.

The independent experts also demanded that Beijing must address the allegations of violations and repression of fundamental freedoms. The statement called on China to allow an "urgent" human rights visit to completely assess the situation, especially in Xinjiang Autonomous Province (XUAR), Tibet Autonomous Region, and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

“The Government of China must address specific and systematic human rights violations,” they said, calling on authorities in Beijing to ensure full and transparent cooperation with the entire UN human rights system.

The rights experts also cataloged concerns over the heinous treatment of ethnic minorities, alleging that China exerts "excessive force against protestors." The statement also highlighted the need to protect fundamental human rights in China. Further, they called for the end of control over sexual and reproductive health rights and allow equal privilege to all regardless of religious or ethnic identity.

Ahead of the @UN_HRC 50th session next week, a group of independent experts who addressed #China allegations of violations & repression of fundamental freedoms urge it to cooperate w/ the #humanrights system & grant them unhindered access. 👉https://t.co/3xzaZuG4OO pic.twitter.com/A64sP83lDr — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) June 10, 2022

OHCHR chief's visit to China sparks debate

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet to China was the first trip by the UN human rights chief since 2005. She said that the visit was deemed a "priority to engage with the Government of China directly on human rights issues," CNN reported, citing the statement by OHCHR. "For development, peace, and security to be sustainable -- locally and across borders -- human rights have to be at their core. China has a crucial role to play within multilateral institutions in confronting many of the challenges currently facing the world, including threats to international peace and security, instability in the global economic system, inequality, climate change and more," Bachelet said.

Human rights situation in Xinjiang

China has repeatedly been accused of committing systematic human rights violations in Xinjiang. A report by the HRW claimed that under the Xi Jinping leadership there have been widespread complaints of mass detention, torture, forced sinicisation, cultural persecution, separation of families and forced returns to China, and sexual violence and breach of reproductive rights. The US and several other allies, including the UK, have also accused China of committing "genocide" and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

