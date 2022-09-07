UN 'gravely Concerned' About Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP, Calls For 'demilitarised' Zone

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he remains "gravely concerned" about the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, including reports of shelling. In his address at the UN Security Council (UNSC), Guterres underscored the need to "de-escalate" the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He warned that any damage to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine could cause a "wide-ranging catastrophe."

"I remain gravely concerned about the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia plant, including reports of recent shelling," Guteress said in his remarks at the UNSC. "Any damage, whether intentional or not, to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia or to any other nuclear facility in Ukraine could spell catastrophe not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond," he added.

Guterres underscored that any action that poses danger to the nuclear power plant is "unacceptable." He called for the efforts to re-establish the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant as civilian infrastructure. Guterres urged the Russian and Ukrainian forces to not engage in any military activity near the Zaporizhzhia NPP and emphasised that the nuclear facility and its surroundings must not be the target of military action.

Furthermore, Guterres stressed the need for agreement on "demilitarized plant" around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzia. Notably, Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine. The UN Chief lauded the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the mission led by Director-General Rafael Grossi. He underscored that the IAEA experts stationed at Zaporizhzhia NPP will work without obstruction and contribute to ensuring safety and security of the nuclear power plant.

"Russian and Ukrainian forces must commit not to engage in any military activity towards the plant site or from the plant site. The Zaporizhzhia facility and its surroundings must not be a target or a platform for military operations," Guteress said. "An agreement on a demilitarized perimeter should be secured. Specifically, that would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it," he added.

"Let's tell it like it is: Any damage - whether intentional or not - in Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facility in Ukraine, could spell catastrophe."



-- @antonioguterres expresses grave concern about situation in & around nuclear power plant. https://t.co/MGGKBoQ6rk — United Nations (@UN) September 7, 2022

IAEA releases report on nuclear safety situation in Ukraine

On 6 September, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report regarding the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine. In its report, the IAEA said that their team witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and stressed that it remains "gravely concerned" over the situation at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated that the past events have not caused a nuclear emergency but posed a constant threat to a nuclear facility. In the report, the IAEA has recommended that the shelling on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and in the surrounding region "should be stopped." It stated that the operation of safety and security systems and equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should be ensured.

"The IAEA Director General, upon his return from the ISAMZ, stated that while past events had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they represented a constant threat to nuclear safety and security because critical safety functions (containment of the radioactivity and cooling in particular) could be impacted," the IAEA said in the report.

🚨 New IAEA report on the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in #Ukraine.

Includes findings from our ongoing Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

📑 https://t.co/Qy45ajMcxE pic.twitter.com/BnrxBscYSS — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 6, 2022

Image: AP